Belarus opposition figure 'detained' at Ukraine border

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:13s - Published
Belarus border officials say they detained protest leader Kolesnikova after reports she had been abducted in Minsk.


'The regime is in agony': Belarus opposition leader slams Lukashenko [Video]

'The regime is in agony': Belarus opposition leader slams Lukashenko

"Our demonstrations are working and our strikes are working (...) The fact that they are kidnapping people shows that they feel fear and don't know what to do," Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told Euronews.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:52Published
Belarus protest leader detained at border [Video]

Belarus protest leader detained at border

Ukrainian authorities said Maria Kolesnikova ripped up her passport and thwarted an attempt to expel her from Belarus a day after her allies said she was grabbed off a Minsk street by masked men. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

Belarusian Leader Lukashenko Says He May Have Been in Power Too Long: Russian News Agencies

 MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said he may have stayed in power as president a little too long, but said he was the only... ......
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Ukrainian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Filaret contracts virus after blaming gay people for pandemic

 Leading Ukrainian religious figure Patriarch Filaret has contracted coronavirus, after blaming gay people for the disease.The 91-year-old, who is the Patriarch..
New Zealand Herald

Belarus claims opposition leader arrested trying to flee to Ukraine

 Associates and a Ukrainian official, however, say Maria Kolesnikova was actually detained after refusing to be forced out of her country.
CBS News

Belarus protests: Maria Kolesnikova 'detained at Ukraine border'

 Maria Kolesnikova is reportedly detained at the border with Ukraine the day after her disappearance.
BBC News

EU, UK sound alarm over Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova’s ‘abduction,’ threaten sanctions

 European nations have expressed concerns over the fate of Maria Kolesnikova – one of Belarus’ leading opposition figures, apparently kidnapped in Minsk –..
WorldNews

Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova detained by masked men

 Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent opponent of President Alexander Lukashenko, has allegedly been seized from the streets of Minsk by masked men and taken away in a..
WorldNews
Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march [Video]

Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march

Unidentified people reportedly detain Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk as police arrest demonstrators.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:32Published

Belarus Border Officials Say Opposition Figure Detained Trying to Enter Ukraine

Maria Kolesnikova was the last of three women left inside Belarus who came together in the opposition...
VOA News - Published Also reported by •FT.comDeutsche Welle


Belarus: Disappeared protest leader detained at Ukraine border

State media says Belarusian border guards arrested Maria Kolesnikova as she attempted to leave the...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •FT.com


Maria Kolesnikova's abduction marks the end of Belarus as a state

The kidnapping of Maria Kolesnikova by the authorities of Belarus comes as a violation of...
PRAVDA - Published


