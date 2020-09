Oshkosh schools going fully virtual



Oshkosh Area School District schools are going to full virtual learning due to the pandemic. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 00:36 Published 4 hours ago

If a student tests positive for COVID-19 while under quarantine, do Fla school districts count it?



Quarantined students who test positive for COVID-19 may not be included in school count Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:13 Published 5 hours ago