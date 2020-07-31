The End Of The World As We Know It: KUWTK To Shoot Famous Final Scene

As much as viewers may want to, it will soon be impossible to keep up with the Kardashians any longer.

CNN reports Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram that 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is coming to an end after 14 years.

The E!

Reality show premiered in 2007.

It's provided the family a platform for multiple, mostly wildly successful, business ventures.

A new season will premiere September 17 and its final season will air in 2021.