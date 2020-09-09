Charm City Kings Movie (2020)

Global  
 

Charm City Kings movie - Official Trailer - HBOMax - Plot synopsis: In this gritty coming-of-age drama, fourteen-year-old Mouse (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) desperately wants to join the Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt-bike riders who rule the summertime streets.

His older brother, Stro, was their top rider before his tragic death—a loss that consumes Mouse as much as his passion for bikes.

Mouse’s mom (Teyonah Parris) and his police mentor, Detective Rivers (William Catlett), work overtime to help the charismatic teen reach his full potential, but when the Midnight Clique’s leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes the boy under his wing, the lure of revving his own dirt bike skids Mouse toward a road way past the straight and narrow.

Streaming October 8th, 2020 only on HBOMax.

Starring Jahi Diallo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Chino Braxton, Lakeyria Doughty, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chandler DuPont, Teyonah Parris


