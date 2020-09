Miami U. students cited for mass gathering during COVID-19 quarantine Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:45s - Published 7 minutes ago Miami U. students cited for mass gathering during COVID-19 quarantine Six men were cited for breaking Oxford's city ordinance against mass gatherings for hosting at least eight people at their house over Labor Day weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bearcat T Miami students cited for mass gathering during COVID-19 quarantine https://t.co/QkYgvhw0gB 8 minutes ago Trust me, I know what I'm doing. Miami U. students cited for mass gathering during COVID-19 quarantine https://t.co/QVOjPjYwZz 1 hour ago