Denver hit with early snowfall after weekend of record-breaking heatwave

Residents in Denver, Colorado woke up to snow Tuesday morning, September 8, after the Cameron Peak Fire rapidly grew over Labor Day Weekend amidst record-breaking heat.

The snow was unusually early but much-needed as the wildfire keeps burning across the state.

The snowfall is expected to limit the fire's spread and continue through Wednesday afternoon.


