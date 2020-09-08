Denver hit with early snowfall after weekend of record-breaking heatwave
Residents in Denver, Colorado woke up to snow Tuesday morning, September 8, after the Cameron Peak Fire rapidly grew over Labor Day Weekend amidst record-breaking heat.
The snow was unusually early but much-needed as the wildfire keeps burning across the state.
The snowfall is expected to limit the fire's spread and continue through Wednesday afternoon.