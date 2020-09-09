All-new Hyundai Tucson testing highlightclip

The new Hyundai Tucson is ready for launch.

After completing an intensive test program, the compact SUV, which will go on sale in Europe towards the end of this year, has completed the intensive development and test drives as well as quality controls with flying colors.

With the fourth generation, Hyundai is implementing the "Sensuous Sportiness" design philosophy for the first time in the Tucson.

The compact SUV, which is suitable for everyday use, offers its drivers not only practical everyday use and plenty of space, but also extensive driving fun with a wide range of drives including all-wheel drive.