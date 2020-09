Police brutality protest planned in Boston

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:02s - Published 3 weeks ago

ANTOINETTE: THE EYEOPENER’S MATTREED IS LIVE IN BOSTON TO SETTHE STAGE FOR TODAY’S PROTEST.MATT: ORGANIZERS OF TODAY’SPROTEST ARE CALLING ON GOVERNORBAKER TO ASSIGN A SPECIALPROSECUTOR TO REOPEN ALL PASTCASES OF POLICE BRUTALITY IN THESTATE.TODAY’S RALLY AND MARCH ISSCHEDULED FOR 5:00 P.M.

HERE ATTHE STATE HOUSE, AND IS BEINGPUT ON BY THE MASSACHUSETTACTION AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY.FOLLOWING THE SHOOTING DEATH OFGEORGE FLOYD, WE SAW LARGEDEMONSTRATIONS ACROSS THE STATE,BUT THAT HAS NOT BEEN THE CASESO FAR FOLLOWING THE SHOOTING OFJACOB BLAKE.JOINING TODAY’S MARCH WILL BEFAMILY MEMBERS OF MASSACHUSETTSINDIVIDUALS KILLED BY POLICEAMONG THEM, HOPE COLEMAN, WHOSESON TERRANCE WAS SHOT AND KILLEDBY BOSTON POLICE IN 2016 AFTERHOPE CALLED 911 ABOUT SON WHOSUFFERED FROM PARANOIDSCHIZOPHRENIA.POLICE SAID TERRENCE TRIED TOATTACK EMTS’S AND OFFICERS WITHA KNIFE, AND THE OFFICERS WERECLEARED OF ANY WRONG DOING.PREVIOUSLY, ORGANIZERS CALLED ONSUFFIX COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEYRACHEL ROL