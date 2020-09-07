|
Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful
Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful
Several people in Portland, Oregon, were arrested in anti-police brutality protests that continued into early Sunday, hours after demonstrations ended with few reports of violence.
