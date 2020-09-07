Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

Several people in Portland, Oregon, were arrested in anti-police brutality protests that continued into early Sunday, hours after demonstrations ended with few reports of violence.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

WPTV

WPTV Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful https://t.co/AzqOQzzZd5 https://t.co/IIeR3OBpYv 4 minutes ago

Daily_Reformer

The Daily Reformer Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful https://t.co/aavpOVCAPW 19 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful https://t.co/1AYe0VDI5o #Arrests #Crime… https://t.co/hVausNKdxm 32 minutes ago

jackalJarrod

Bina Edwards Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful - ABC News - https://t.co/OImG4AmXrx via @ABC 40 minutes ago

ChristinLuvsSno

███████████ Fedcase RT @denverpost: Police said a criminal citation was issued after officials confiscated firearms, paintball guns, baseball bats and shields… 42 minutes ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus #COVID19… https://t.co/D2l4DLaMQD 44 minutes ago

denverpost

The Denver Post Police said a criminal citation was issued after officials confiscated firearms, paintball guns, baseball bats and… https://t.co/RcyHKjT8lc 47 minutes ago

KCBD11

KCBD NewsChannel11 Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday, forcing protesters from downtown Portland, Oregon, and… https://t.co/7TY3rsesfI 59 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

11 Arrested In Portland Riots [Video]

11 Arrested In Portland Riots

CNN reports that on Friday police arrested 11 people in Portland, Oregon. The arrests came after violent protestors rioted outside a federal building. The PPB said a group began marching from a park..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Portland: How a protest is declared a riot [Video]

Portland: How a protest is declared a riot

How do they go from reciting poems and painting signs in the park to being declared rioters? Brut was on the frontlines of the 100th night of protests in Portland to find out.

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 05:07Published
Portland, Oregon, protesters light fire near police precinct [Video]

Portland, Oregon, protesters light fire near police precinct

A fire started outside a police precinct on Portland's north side resulted in about 15 arrests during protests Sunday night into Monday morning, police said.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:59Published