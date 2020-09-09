Afghanistan Vice President escapes deadly blast in Kabul | Oneindia News

Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh's convoy was targeted by a deadly blast but the leader escaped without grave injuries.

The Taliban has denied responsibility.

The outfit and Afghan negotiators are expected to sign a peace deal soon and one of the conditions for the deal is permanent ceasefire.

However, violence on the ground continues.

#KabulBlast #AmrullahSaleh #AfghanTalibanTalks