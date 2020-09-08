Global  
 

England limits gatherings to six people in order to curb spread of COVID-19

England limits gatherings to six people in order to curb spread of COVID-19

Health minister Matt Hancock said limits on gatherings could last until Christmas.


Hancock: New restrictions will affect larger families [Video]

Hancock: New restrictions will affect larger families

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says new coronavirus restrictions will have animpact on larger families, after the Government announced it was introducing aban on groups bigger than six people meeting from Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces further restrictions to combat coronavirus in Bolton [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces further restrictions to combat coronavirus in Bolton

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Covid-19 ‘remains a threat’ as he imposedfurther restrictions in Bolton. The rise in cases in the region is partly dueto socialising by people in their 20s and 30s – with a number of cases linkedto some pubs, he added.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
Government expand Bolton lockdown restrictions [Video]

Government expand Bolton lockdown restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Bolton, which will see hospitality venues operate takeaway-only policies and non-household socialising banned. Mr Hancock stressed case increases in Bolton were partly down to young people socialising and not social distancing. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:54Published

Gatherings of more than six to be banned [Video]

Gatherings of more than six to be banned

A ban on groups of more than six people gathering in England is being imposed by the Government after a rise in coronavirus cases

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:23Published
Gatherings of more than six people to be banned in England [Video]

Gatherings of more than six people to be banned in England

Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England fromMonday as the Government seeks to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published