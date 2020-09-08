England limits gatherings to six people in order to curb spread of COVID-19 Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 05:23s - Published 3 minutes ago England limits gatherings to six people in order to curb spread of COVID-19 Health minister Matt Hancock said limits on gatherings could last until Christmas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Matt Hancock British Conservative politician Hancock: New restrictions will affect larger families



Health Secretary Matt Hancock says new coronavirus restrictions will have animpact on larger families, after the Government announced it was introducing aban on groups bigger than six people meeting from Monday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970 Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces further restrictions to combat coronavirus in Bolton



Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Covid-19 ‘remains a threat’ as he imposedfurther restrictions in Bolton. The rise in cases in the region is partly dueto socialising by people in their 20s and 30s – with a number of cases linkedto some pubs, he added. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published on January 1, 1970 Government expand Bolton lockdown restrictions



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Bolton, which will see hospitality venues operate takeaway-only policies and non-household socialising banned. Mr Hancock stressed case increases in Bolton were partly down to young people socialising and not social distancing. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 02:54 Published on January 1, 1970

Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this sal RT @QuickTake: LATEST: All social gatherings of more than 6 people will be banned in England under new Covid-19 limits to be announced tomo… 2 minutes ago III RT @AP_Europe: British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says new limits on social gatherings in England to six people are set to stay in place… 3 minutes ago World News RT @euronews: Health minister Matt Hancock said limits on gatherings could last until Christmas. https://t.co/Vdb2A9ZPzC 4 minutes ago euronews Health minister Matt Hancock said limits on gatherings could last until Christmas. https://t.co/Vdb2A9ZPzC 5 minutes ago Andy Vermaut England limits gatherings to six people in order to curb spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/hHumHxMIqZ https://t.co/L8a09KaYJw 15 minutes ago Caliban _ Caliban's News Feed _ England limits gatherings to six people in order to curb spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/2p9pqDqbnF 20 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com LONDON (AP) — The British government has sought to tighten its grip on the coronavirus in England, banning gatherin… https://t.co/XpZn0UxtP6 31 minutes ago