Coronavirus: 'Rule of six' explained

Most social gatherings of more than six people are now banned in the UK, in anattempt by the Government to curb the spike of Coronavirus cases.

Police nowhave the power to break up groups more than six, and issue fines ranging from£100 to £3,200.The new rules were set out in order to give clarity to theGovernment's measures in the fight against Covid-19, however the move has comeunder criticism as the measures differ in different parts of the UK.