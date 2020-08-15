Boris Johnson says second national lockdown 'would be completely wrong'

Boris Johnson has said a second national coronavirus lockdown would be “completely wrong”.

The prime minister, appearing before the House of Commons liaison committee on Wednesday, said reimposing lockdown restrictions would be “disastrous” for the country.

It comes despite reports the government has given itself two weeks for its “rule of six” coronavirus law – which bans most social gatherings of more than six people in England – to work.

Credit: Parliamentlive.tv