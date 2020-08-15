Global  
 

Boris Johnson says second national lockdown 'would be completely wrong'

Video Credit: Yahoo News
Boris Johnson says second national lockdown 'would be completely wrong'

Boris Johnson says second national lockdown 'would be completely wrong'

Boris Johnson has said a second national coronavirus lockdown would be “completely wrong”.

The prime minister, appearing before the House of Commons liaison committee on Wednesday, said reimposing lockdown restrictions would be “disastrous” for the country.

It comes despite reports the government has given itself two weeks for its “rule of six” coronavirus law – which bans most social gatherings of more than six people in England – to work.

Credit: Parliamentlive.tv


Boris Johnson reveals 'rule of six' to avoid second national lockdown

Boris Johnson reveals 'rule of six' to avoid second national lockdown The law around social gatherings will be changing from Monday
Hertfordshire Mercury


