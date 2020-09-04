Bringing awareness to suicide

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 minute ago

September marks suicide prevention month, experts say now is the time to have the conversation

This month... the spotlight is on suicide awareness..

And the lives lost every year.

News 10's jordan kudisch spoke with "the hamilton center" in terre haute... she's in our newsroom to explain why "checking in" could save a life.

Alia..

Many of us use our phones every single day..

And it takes seconds to save a life... by sending a call or text.

Studies show..

Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death..

In the united states..

Impacting those 10-34 years old.

But it takes more than a life..

It impacts loved ones too.

Experts at hamilton center say there is no "single" cause to suicide..

But you can prevent it..

By paying attention to the "signs."

Those include..

If someone mentions wanting to kill themselves..

Take it seriously..

If they mention feeling like a burden..

Reassure them that they're not.

If you notice they sleep too much or too little-- check in..

If their mood changes often... they are easily angered or randomly happy..

Take note of this.

And remember..

A simple reminder that "you're" there..

Goes a long way.

"something that seems small to those who may be doing it, but to that person it was the one thing that saved their life and changed their mind right so even if it's a "hi how are you?"

Or "just checking in to see if you need anything."" resources are always out there.

For the suicide prevention lifeline..

Check out the number on your screen.

Reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news