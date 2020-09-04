Global  
 

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport.

Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer their support to Kangana.

Shiv Sena workers held posters and chanted slogans demanding that the actor go to Pakistan.

This after Kangana had earlier compared Mumbai to PoK in her tweet and said she stood vindicated in a tweet this morning.

Hours before Kangana’s Mumbai return, a team of BMC officials had demolished a part of the actor’s office, which was allegedly constructed without approval from the civic body.

Kangana had compared it with the razing of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and called the BMC officials Babar’s army.

The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition.

Kangana had earlier dared the Maharashtra government to stop her from returning to Mumbai.

Amid the tussle, Kangana has been provided Y-plus category security by the Central government.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai [Video]

Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai

Actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9 from Himachal Pradesh. Before arriving, she expressed her fury over demolition of her office by BMC. However, Bombay High Court stayed demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property. Exchange of words between Kanagana Ranaut and Shiv Sena escalated after party leader's Sanjay Raut's 'haramkhor ladki' comments.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
‘Today it’s my home, tomorrow it’ll be your pride’: Kangana warns CM Uddhav [Video]

‘Today it’s my home, tomorrow it’ll be your pride’: Kangana warns CM Uddhav

Kangana Ranaut has launched a direct attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the demolition of a party of the house by the BMC. In a video posted on Twitter, Kangana said that while the BMC officials had razed her house today, tomorrow the Chief Minster’s pride would be demolished. Kangana added that she now feels the pain of a Kashmiri Pandit and vowed to make a film on Kashmir. A part of Kangana’s house, which the BMC said did not have approval, was demolished by civic body officials this morning as Kangana was travelling from Himachal to Mumbai. The Mumbai High Court has now stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. The row had erupted after Kangana Ranaut said that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia goons and compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana also faced protests at the airport when she landed from Chandigarh today with Sena workers shouting slogans against her demanding that she go to Pakistan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:02Published

Chirag Paswan comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut

 LJP leader Chirag Paswan has come out in support of Kangna Ranaut and has appealed to all people in Mumbai, including people from Bihar and other parts of North..
IndiaTimes

Mumbai


Shiv Sena

'We are with her in this struggle': BJP MP Subramanian Swamy backs Kangana Ranaut in row with Shiv Sena

 His tweet comes right after Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of..
DNA

Sena-ruled BMC faces flak over demolition at Kangana bungalow

 The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday came in for flak after demolishing portions of the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood..
IndiaTimes

Azad Kashmir

Mumbai Police will investigate drug allegations against Kangana: Maharashtra Home Minister [Video]

Mumbai Police will investigate drug allegations against Kangana: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 08 said the Mumbai Police will investigate the allegations of actor Adhyayan Suman, who in a interview, said that Kangana Ranaut takes drugs and also used to force him to take drugs. The development comes amid the verbal clash between Kangana and Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana recently had likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Earlier in the day, BMC put a notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai, alleging unlawful construction inside the premises.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Ppok [Video]

Ppok

A massive protest along with a torch rally was held in Muzaffarabad of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday night. The protest was against mega dams to be constructed by Chinese companies. It was organised by 'Darya Bachao, Muzaffarabad Bachao' (Save River, Save Muzaffarabad) committee. Protesters chanted slogans like 'Neelum-Jhelum behne do, humein zinda rehne do' (let the Neelum and Jhelum rivers flow, let us live). The rally was attended by Muzaffarabad residents and people from other parts of PoK. People in PoK have continuously been protesting against the construction of dams. Recently, Pakistan and China signed agreements for construction of dams on Neelum-Jhelum River. Pakistan and China are jointly plundering natural resources of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:36Published

Maharashtra

BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, actor draws ‘Ram Temple’ analogy [Video]

BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, actor draws ‘Ram Temple’ analogy

A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body. BMC had pasted notices outside the actor’s residence on Tuesday evening on the issue. This comes as the actor is involved in a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana who is going to reach Mumbai this afternoon tweeted to say that it was an act by ‘Babar and his army’. She also likened the demolition to the Ram Temple demolition and said that this is the reason why she had compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer also approached the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive. The demolition follows a heated verbal duel between the actor and some leaders of the Shiv Sena over her statements on the Mumbai police. Maharashtra govt has also said that the Mumbai police will probe allegations leveled by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana used to consume drugs. Watch the ful video for all the details on the battle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:28Published

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra's visit to Ayodhya begins today

 The chairman of the committee for the construction of the Ram temple, Nripendra Mishra, will begin his visit to Ayodhya today. Mishra is scheduled to reach..
IndiaTimes
Work load increases for Moradabad statue makers after Ram Temple's 'bhoomi pujan' [Video]

Work load increases for Moradabad statue makers after Ram Temple's 'bhoomi pujan'

Statue makers of Moradabad got busy after 'bhoomi pujan'of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They are getting continuous orders for making of idols of Lord Ram and Parashurama. Arpit Agrawal, a trader, said, "Idols of Lord Ram and Ram Darbar are in high demand, especially in Ayodhya and others parts of Uttar Pradesh."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

