Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport

Actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9 from Himachal Pradesh. Before arriving, she expressed her fury over demolition of her office by BMC. However, Bombay High Court stayed demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property. Exchange of words between Kanagana Ranaut and Shiv Sena escalated after party leader's Sanjay Raut's 'haramkhor ladki' comments.
Kangana Ranaut has launched a direct attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the demolition of a party of the house by the BMC. In a video posted on Twitter, Kangana said that while the BMC officials had razed her house today, tomorrow the Chief Minster’s pride would be demolished. Kangana added that she now feels the pain of a Kashmiri Pandit and vowed to make a film on Kashmir. A part of Kangana’s house, which the BMC said did not have approval, was demolished by civic body officials this morning as Kangana was travelling from Himachal to Mumbai. The Mumbai High Court has now stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. The row had erupted after Kangana Ranaut said that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia goons and compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana also faced protests at the airport when she landed from Chandigarh today with Sena workers shouting slogans against her demanding that she go to Pakistan. Watch the full video for all the details.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 08 said the Mumbai Police will investigate the allegations of actor Adhyayan Suman, who in a interview, said that Kangana Ranaut takes drugs and also used to force him to take drugs. The development comes amid the verbal clash between Kangana and Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana recently had likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Earlier in the day, BMC put a notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai, alleging unlawful construction inside the premises.
A massive protest along with a torch rally was held in Muzaffarabad of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday night. The protest was against mega dams to be constructed by Chinese companies. It was organised by 'Darya Bachao, Muzaffarabad Bachao' (Save River, Save Muzaffarabad) committee. Protesters chanted slogans like 'Neelum-Jhelum behne do, humein zinda rehne do' (let the Neelum and Jhelum rivers flow, let us live). The rally was attended by Muzaffarabad residents and people from other parts of PoK. People in PoK have continuously been protesting against the construction of dams. Recently, Pakistan and China signed agreements for construction of dams on Neelum-Jhelum River. Pakistan and China are jointly plundering natural resources of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan.
A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body. BMC had pasted notices outside the actor’s residence on Tuesday evening on the issue. This comes as the actor is involved in a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana who is going to reach Mumbai this afternoon tweeted to say that it was an act by ‘Babar and his army’. She also likened the demolition to the Ram Temple demolition and said that this is the reason why she had compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer also approached the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive. The demolition follows a heated verbal duel between the actor and some leaders of the Shiv Sena over her statements on the Mumbai police. Maharashtra govt has also said that the Mumbai police will probe allegations leveled by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana used to consume drugs. Watch the ful video for all the details on the battle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena.
Statue makers of Moradabad got busy after 'bhoomi pujan'of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They are getting continuous orders for making of idols of Lord Ram and Parashurama. Arpit Agrawal, a trader, said, "Idols of Lord Ram and Ram Darbar are in high demand, especially in Ayodhya and others parts of Uttar Pradesh."
The workers of Shree Rajput Karni Sena held protest outside residence of Shiv Sena veteran leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut. The protest took place in Delhi on September 09. Karni Sena workers..
Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv..