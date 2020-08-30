Watch: Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus category security l All you need to know

Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category security amid the escalating war of words with some political leaders over her recent controversial comments.

The actor who has offered to help the Narcotics Control Bureau probe the drug menace in Bollywood had said that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and had requested the Central government to provide her security.

With Y-plus category security, Kangana will now be guarded by 11 personnel including one or two commandos.

Kangana is all set to return to Mumbai on 9th September and has dared politicians questioning her to try and stop her.

She also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision and said that he has proved that a patriot’s voice cannot be suppressed by fascists in the country.

So what are the different security categories in India and how is it allotted?

Watch this video to find out all you need to know about the security categories provided on the basis of threat perceptions in India.