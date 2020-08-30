Watch: Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus category security l All you need to know
Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category security amid the escalating war of words with some political leaders over her recent controversial comments.
The actor who has offered to help the Narcotics Control Bureau probe the drug menace in Bollywood had said that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and had requested the Central government to provide her security.
With Y-plus category security, Kangana will now be guarded by 11 personnel including one or two commandos.
Kangana is all set to return to Mumbai on 9th September and has dared politicians questioning her to try and stop her.
She also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision and said that he has proved that a patriot’s voice cannot be suppressed by fascists in the country.
So what are the different security categories in India and how is it allotted?
Watch this video to find out all you need to know about the security categories provided on the basis of threat perceptions in India.
Amid the escalating war of words between the Maharashtra government and Kangana Ranaut, now the actor has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry. Kangana Ranaut had sparked a row with her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark while attacking the Mumbai police. The actor has now said that the Home Ministry’s decision shows that the voice of a patriot cannot be suppressed by fascists and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her security. The actor had been seeking central protection ever since she offered to help the Narcotics Control Bureau in their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. She had said that Sushant knew a dirty secret and hence had been killed. She had also alleged that several Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if the agency were to probe drug use in Bollywood. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was among those who slammed Kangana and demanded an apology from the actor over the remark. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comment. Kangana had then announced that she would go to Mumbai on 9th September and dared them to stop her. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published
Watch this super fun live chat with Eijaz Khan where the actor opens up about Bigg Boss 14, favoritism in the industry, working with Kangana Ranaut and his crush on Swara Bhaskar! Also a cameo by Eijaz’s laundry waale Ravi bhaiya and cooker, jo inhone rasode mein chadha diya.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 32:01Published
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state and is also considering to extend it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur informed about Kangana Ranaut’s protection in the state. Thakur said, “Her sister telephoned me yesterday and talked to me. Her father too had written to the state police seeking the security. So I have asked DGP to give her security in the state.” He added, “This is our duty to provide her security as she is a daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity.” Earlier, Kangana had released a video message responding to Sanjay Raut’s attacks. In the video she said, “Sanjay Raut ji, you called me a (expletive) girl. You are a government servant. You are a minister. You must know how many rapes take place in India every hour, how many girls are exploited. Their bodies are chopped and thrown. They are abused at their places of work. They are insulted. Their own husbands are breaking their jaws and noses. Do you know who's responsible for this? This mindset, which you depicted in front of the entire nation and society, is responsible.” Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13Published
Swami Kesavananda Bharati passed away on September 06 in Kerala's Kasaragod. He was 79 years old and head of Edaneer Mutt. Following cardiac and breathing problems, the seer had been hospitalised in a private hospital in Mangaluru. He was the petitioner in a landmark judgment of the Supreme Court on basic structure of Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences.
As probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has lashed out at those questioning him over the issue. Sandip Ssingh said that those raising questions against him were neither at the hospital nor at the funeral of the late actor. Clarifying on him giving a ‘thumbs up’ to the guard at the Cooper hospital, Ssingh said that he was there to support the family of a friend and did not think, so much would be read into his body language. He also added that he told the CBI everything that happened on the 14th and 15th of June and called on people to have faith in the premier investigating agency of the country and the Supreme Court. The filmmaker had been targeted by Sushant’s cousin Neeraj Singh Bablu and also the Congress party over his connections with the BJP. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on the 14th of June, 2020. CBI, ED and the Narcotics Bureau are probing different aspects of the case. Watch the video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:49Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer, Rajendra Rathod filed a plea against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for keeping him in custody for over 24 hours without producing him in a court. Dipesh has been sent to NCB custody till September 09. "He (Dipesh Sawant) was in their (NCB) custody since September 04, without his family being informed. He should've been produced before court within 24 hrs. We've filed a plea against him being kept in custody for over 24 hours. Court has called for reply from NCB," said Dipesh Sawant's lawyer. Dipesh was arrested by NCB yesterday, for his role in procuring and handling of drugs.
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty joined NCB probe on Sunday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Rhea on Sunday, following which the actor appeared before the agency around 12pm. Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty is in custody. Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda were taken into custody till September 9. On Saturday, NCB arrested Sushant’s cook Dipesh Sawant. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53Published
Amid an escalating war of words between the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut...the actor has been granted Y-plus category security by the Union home ministry ahead of..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy. Actor Rhea Chakraborty appears before the Narcotics Control Bureau for..