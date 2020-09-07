Watch: Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai, slams ‘Maharashtra govt goons’

Kangana Ranaut is now on her way to Mumbai amid a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark.

Kangana was seen offering her prayers at a temple before heading to Mumbai.

The actor, who has been extremely critical of the Mumbai police recently, also tweeted to say that Maharashtra government & their goons are attempting to demolish her office.

Mumbai's civic body BMC had yesterday served notice to Kangana Ranaut for alleged illegal constructions at her office in Mumbai's Pali Hills.

The actor has alleged that she is being targeted for taking on the Shiv Sena over the probe into Sushant death case and the drug angle.

Kangana’s lawyer also released a statement saying that the notice sent by the BMC was bad-in-law and a bid to intimidate the actor.

Kangana has been granted Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry, after the actor requested the centre to provide her security as she has no faith in the Mumbai police.

Watch the full video for all the details.