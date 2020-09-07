Watch: Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai, slams ‘Maharashtra govt goons’

Covid vaccine trial put on hold over safety concerns. Kangana leaves for Mumbai amid showdown with Sena. No high-speed internet outside 2 J&K districts yet. And Rafale jets to be formally inducted into IAF tomorrow. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:46Published
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai being assessed. Ranaut to visit Mumbai on September 9. Ranaut and Maharashtra government have been at loggerheads recently. On Tuesday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai police will probe alleged drug allegations over Kangana Ranaut. Deshmukh said police investigation to be done based on Adhyayan Suman’s old interview. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:47Published
Big moment has arrived for a youth, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Ummer Khan, earlier worked in TV serials is now set to be featured in a web series, which is being produced by Bollywood action hunk Salman Khan. Ummer quit his engineering job to pursue his passion and dream of acting. He belongs to a teacher family, Ummer's parents both are teachers. Khan decided to pursue acting career after he was chosen as Mr. Personality at a fresher's party in his college. He received an offer to feature in Punjabi albums, which he did along with his studies. He moved to Delhi to pursue an acting course, and then landed in Mumbai. Ummer also played many roles and one of the most watched soap operas on television, 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2'. It was in just a span of four years, since he finished his engineering course, he has worked in a Tamil film, and featured in Crime Patrol show and now is shooting for a web series that Salman Khan is producing.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 08 said the Mumbai Police will investigate the allegations of actor Adhyayan Suman, who in a interview, said that Kangana Ranaut takes drugs and also used to force him to take drugs. The development comes amid the verbal clash between Kangana and Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana recently had likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Earlier in the day, BMC put a notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai, alleging unlawful construction inside the premises.
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has pasted a notice outside actress Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai on September 08. The notice alleged unlawful construction in the office premises. Kangana Ranaut launched her production company-Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai on January 15, 2020. Her production house Manikarnika Films has three-floors. Kangana has been at logger heads at Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over Sushant's death case, and had recently likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling the city "unsafe".
Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise. In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The complaint has been filed at the Shrinagar police station in Thane. Shiv Sena and the actor have been at loggerheads since the actor tweeted that she was more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia and drew an analogy with PoK. On Monday, Kangana posted another video on Twitter claiming that officials of the Mumbai civic body BMC were at his office and wanted to demolish it. Kangana Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry, is all set to reach Mumbai on 9th of September. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Sena Leader Sanjay Raut had earlier said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments on the city and their police force. Kangana has offered to help the NCB probe the drug menace in Bollywood in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34Published
Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s bail was rejected by the District Magistrate on Tuesday. Rhea was arrested by NCB in alleged drug case linked to Sushant’s death. Rhea was sent to judicial custody till Sept 22 after 3 days of consecutive questioning. NCB claimed that Chakraborty used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB had earlier arrested Rhea’s brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager and Samuel Miranda. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said CBI & ED are also probing Sushant’s death. He said, “I don’t have to say anything about the background of this story. Already, three agencies are working in their own ways to probe the matter. ED is looking into it, NCB & CBI looking into this. Let them do their work.” Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:49Published
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over Kangana Ranaut's security told ANI that the Himachal Pradesh government is assessing the situation that might arise there; therefore DGP has been directed to give her proper security. CM Jairam Thakur said, "Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to go to Mumbai on September 9. We are assessing the situation that might arise there. I have directed DGP to give her proper security. Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y+ security to her, 11 CRPF personnel have been deployed for the same."
Amid the escalating war of words between the Maharashtra government and Kangana Ranaut, now the actor has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry. Kangana Ranaut had sparked a row with her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark while attacking the Mumbai police. The actor has now said that the Home Ministry’s decision shows that the voice of a patriot cannot be suppressed by fascists and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her security. The actor had been seeking central protection ever since she offered to help the Narcotics Control Bureau in their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. She had said that Sushant knew a dirty secret and hence had been killed. She had also alleged that several Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if the agency were to probe drug use in Bollywood. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was among those who slammed Kangana and demanded an apology from the actor over the remark. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comment. Kangana had then announced that she would go to Mumbai on 9th September and dared them to stop her. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published
Metro services resumed in Delhi, Lucknow and Bengaluru after a hiatus of over 5 month due to the Covid pandemic. Strict screening and social distancing norms had been put in place at the stations. In Delhi, the yellow line which connects Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre was the first line to be opened. People were seen entering the station with adequate protection. Thermal screenings were conducted before the passengers were allowed to enter the station. Even inside the metro, adequate measures were in place to ensure social distancing norms were followed. Proper security was deployed at all metro station to ensure people followed all Covid preventive norms. Special posters have been put up inside coaches and on station premises to raise awareness, besides regular announcements on safety norms. In Delhi, the first trains left from Samaypur Badli station to HUDA City Centre station. Other metro lines will also be made operational in the capital over the next five days, said DMRC officials. Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:19Published
Amid ongoing tussle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Himachal Pradesh government has given police protection to the actor at her residence in Manali. A team of health..