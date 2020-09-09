Global  
 

Watch: Kangana Ranaut meets Governor amid tussle with Maharashtra govt

Actor Kangana Ranaut met Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, amid a raging political storm.

Kangana was seen leaving home for the meeting with a large security contingent and a sizeable crowd waiting for a glimpse of the actor.

She was recently accorded Y-plus category security by the Central government.

Some protestors also gathered outside her house and shouted slogans depicting Kangana as anti-Maratha.

Just days earlier, demolition work was carried out at her office after the Mumbai civic body, BMC, alleged illegal construction there.

Kangana's face-off with the Maharashtra government began soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Kangana questioned Mumbai police's action in the case, and also claimed that she was more scared of the cops than the 'movie mafia goons'.

After the Shiv Sena, part of the ruling alliance in the state, criticised her statement, she compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, further intensifying the battle.

Watch the full video for more.


