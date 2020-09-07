Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:47s - Published
‘Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur

Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai being assessed.

Ranaut to visit Mumbai on September 9.

Ranaut and Maharashtra government have been at loggerheads recently.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai police will probe alleged drug allegations over Kangana Ranaut.

Deshmukh said police investigation to be done based on Adhyayan Suman’s old interview.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

Assessing situation that may arise in Mumbai: Jairam Thakur on Kangana Ranaut's security [Video]

Assessing situation that may arise in Mumbai: Jairam Thakur on Kangana Ranaut's security

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over Kangana Ranaut's security told ANI that the Himachal Pradesh government is assessing the situation that might arise there; therefore DGP has been directed to give her proper security. CM Jairam Thakur said, "Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to go to Mumbai on September 9. We are assessing the situation that might arise there. I have directed DGP to give her proper security. Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y+ security to her, 11 CRPF personnel have been deployed for the same."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published
‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links [Video]

‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links. Kangana said she is happy to oblige and will leave Mumbai forever if links are found to drug peddlers. The actor took to Twitter and replied the state home minister. This comes amid the ongoing war of words between Kangana and Maharashtra government. Kangana had earlier criticized Mumbai Police and likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Kangana was also granted a Y-Plus security by Union Home Ministry ahead of her visit to Mumbai. Deshmukh said he will ask Mumbai police to investigate alleged drug links based on an old interview of Adhyayan Suman. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:27Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Watch: Sanjay Dutt, Nimrat Kaur, Rajkumar Rao spotted in Mumbai [Video]

Watch: Sanjay Dutt, Nimrat Kaur, Rajkumar Rao spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Tuesday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Sanjay Dutt, Sussanne Khan, Arshad warsi, Nimrat Kaur were spotted among others. Sanjay Dutt was spotted at Yash Raj Studio in Andheri after shoot. The actor was later snapped outside his home in Bandra. while Nimrat Kaur was snapped at Kromakay salon in Khar, Sussanne Khan was snapped at Kromakay salon in Juhu. Both Rajkumar Rao and Arshad Warsi were snapped in Andheri. Angad Bedi was spotted at Kokilaben Hospital. Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:57Published

Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh State in northern India

Police team deployed at Kangana Ranaut's residence in Manali [Video]

Police team deployed at Kangana Ranaut's residence in Manali

Amid ongoing tussle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Himachal Pradesh government has given police protection to the actor at her residence in Manali. A team of health officials also visited Kangana's residence to test her and her sister for COVID-19. Kangana Ranaut will also be provided 'Y' security by the Centre. The 'Queen' actor will go to Mumbai on September 09. Recently, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Actor Kangana Ranaut is daughter of our state. Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security. I have informed my DGP, to assess the threat and take appropriate action. A police team will be deployed with her in Manali, today." Jairam Thakur.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

Anil Deshmukh Anil Deshmukh Indian politician

Mumbai Police will investigate drug allegations against Kangana: Maharashtra Home Minister [Video]

Mumbai Police will investigate drug allegations against Kangana: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 08 said the Mumbai Police will investigate the allegations of actor Adhyayan Suman, who in a interview, said that Kangana Ranaut takes drugs and also used to force him to take drugs. The development comes amid the verbal clash between Kangana and Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana recently had likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Earlier in the day, BMC put a notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai, alleging unlawful construction inside the premises.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested

 She was held in a drugs case related to the death of her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.
BBC News

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

COVID-19: Maha, AP, Karnataka, UP, TN contribute 62% to active cases, says Health Ministry [Video]

COVID-19: Maha, AP, Karnataka, UP, TN contribute 62% to active cases, says Health Ministry

Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during the Health Ministry briefing on September 08 informed about the contribution of states to the COVID-19 statistics. Rajesh Bhushan said, "Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 62% to the total active cases in the country." He further informed that these five states account for 70% of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 infection. Health Ministry Secretary further informed that there are 14 states and Union Territories that have less than 5000 COVID-19 cases.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published
Fatality rate, Covid recoveries, 5 states with most cases & deaths: Govt briefs [Video]

Fatality rate, Covid recoveries, 5 states with most cases & deaths: Govt briefs

Union Health Ministry briefs on India’s Covid-19 situation. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India's COVID-19 cases per million population is 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world. "The COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is 53 as compared to the world average of 115 deaths per million. This is also among the lowest in the world," he said. Giving a break-up of the cases, Bhushan said five states which account for approximately 70 per cent of total COVID-19 deaths in the country are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The rest 31.37 per cent deaths are from other states and UTs. "A total of 28 states and UTs have COVID-19 case fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.70 per cent," the official noted. He added that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in the country. "While 14 states and UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, Lakshadweep has no active cases," Bhushan said. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:16Published

Adhyayan Suman Adhyayan Suman Indian actor


Tweets about this

Dischordian

Garreth D'Mello RT @phirkie: Kangana Ranaut now has Y+ security. Less than a year ago, the country was having a meltdown about taxpayer money being spent o… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark [Video]

Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark

Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise. In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The complaint has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published
Kangana Ranaut gets 'Y' category security [Video]

Kangana Ranaut gets 'Y' category security

Ahead of her visit to Mumbai in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted 'Y' category security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, sources..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:48Published
Watch: Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus category security l All you need to know [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus category security l All you need to know

Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category security amid the escalating war of words with some political leaders over her recent controversial comments. The actor who has offered to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:38Published