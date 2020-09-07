‘Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over Kangana Ranaut's security told ANI that the Himachal Pradesh government is assessing the situation that might arise there; therefore DGP has been directed to give her proper security. CM Jairam Thakur said, "Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to go to Mumbai on September 9. We are assessing the situation that might arise there. I have directed DGP to give her proper security. Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y+ security to her, 11 CRPF personnel have been deployed for the same."
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links. Kangana said she is happy to oblige and will leave Mumbai forever if links are found to drug peddlers. The actor took to Twitter and replied the state home minister. This comes amid the ongoing war of words between Kangana and Maharashtra government. Kangana had earlier criticized Mumbai Police and likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Kangana was also granted a Y-Plus security by Union Home Ministry ahead of her visit to Mumbai. Deshmukh said he will ask Mumbai police to investigate alleged drug links based on an old interview of Adhyayan Suman. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27Published
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Tuesday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Sanjay Dutt, Sussanne Khan, Arshad warsi, Nimrat Kaur were spotted among others. Sanjay Dutt was spotted at Yash Raj Studio in Andheri after shoot. The actor was later snapped outside his home in Bandra. while Nimrat Kaur was snapped at Kromakay salon in Khar, Sussanne Khan was snapped at Kromakay salon in Juhu. Both Rajkumar Rao and Arshad Warsi were snapped in Andheri. Angad Bedi was spotted at Kokilaben Hospital. Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57Published
Amid ongoing tussle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Himachal Pradesh government has given police protection to the actor at her residence in Manali. A team of health officials also visited Kangana's residence to test her and her sister for COVID-19. Kangana Ranaut will also be provided 'Y' security by the Centre. The 'Queen' actor will go to Mumbai on September 09. Recently, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Actor Kangana Ranaut is daughter of our state. Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security. I have informed my DGP, to assess the threat and take appropriate action. A police team will be deployed with her in Manali, today." Jairam Thakur.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 08 said the Mumbai Police will investigate the allegations of actor Adhyayan Suman, who in a interview, said that Kangana Ranaut takes drugs and also used to force him to take drugs. The development comes amid the verbal clash between Kangana and Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana recently had likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Earlier in the day, BMC put a notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai, alleging unlawful construction inside the premises.
Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during the Health Ministry briefing on September 08 informed about the contribution of states to the COVID-19 statistics. Rajesh Bhushan said, "Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 62% to the total active cases in the country." He further informed that these five states account for 70% of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 infection. Health Ministry Secretary further informed that there are 14 states and Union Territories that have less than 5000 COVID-19 cases.
Union Health Ministry briefs on India’s Covid-19 situation. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India's COVID-19 cases per million population is 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world. "The COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is 53 as compared to the world average of 115 deaths per million. This is also among the lowest in the world," he said. Giving a break-up of the cases, Bhushan said five states which account for approximately 70 per cent of total COVID-19 deaths in the country are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The rest 31.37 per cent deaths are from other states and UTs. "A total of 28 states and UTs have COVID-19 case fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.70 per cent," the official noted. He added that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in the country. "While 14 states and UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, Lakshadweep has no active cases," Bhushan said. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:16Published
Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category security amid the escalating war of words with some political leaders over her recent controversial comments. The actor who has offered to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38Published