Assessing situation that may arise in Mumbai: Jairam Thakur on Kangana Ranaut's security

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over Kangana Ranaut's security told ANI that the Himachal Pradesh government is assessing the situation that might arise there; therefore DGP has been directed to give her proper security.

CM Jairam Thakur said, "Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to go to Mumbai on September 9.

We are assessing the situation that might arise there.

I have directed DGP to give her proper security.

Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y+ security to her, 11 CRPF personnel have been deployed for the same."