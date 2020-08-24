Global  
 

‘Daughter of Himachal’: CM Thakur provides security to Kangana Ranaut in state

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:13s - Published
‘Daughter of Himachal’: CM Thakur provides security to Kangana Ranaut in state

‘Daughter of Himachal’: CM Thakur provides security to Kangana Ranaut in state

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state and is also considering to extend it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur informed about Kangana Ranaut’s protection in the state.

Thakur said, “Her sister telephoned me yesterday and talked to me.

Her father too had written to the state police seeking the security.

So I have asked DGP to give her security in the state.” He added, “This is our duty to provide her security as she is a daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity.” Earlier, Kangana had released a video message responding to Sanjay Raut’s attacks.

In the video she said, “Sanjay Raut ji, you called me a (expletive) girl.

You are a government servant.

You are a minister.

You must know how many rapes take place in India every hour, how many girls are exploited.

Their bodies are chopped and thrown.

They are abused at their places of work.

They are insulted.

Their own husbands are breaking their jaws and noses.

Do you know who's responsible for this?

This mindset, which you depicted in front of the entire nation and society, is responsible.” Watch the full video for more.


