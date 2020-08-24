‘Daughter of Himachal’: CM Thakur provides security to Kangana Ranaut in state

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state and is also considering to extend it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai.
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur informed about Kangana Ranaut’s protection in the state.
Thakur said, “Her sister telephoned me yesterday and talked to me.
Her father too had written to the state police seeking the security.
So I have asked DGP to give her security in the state.” He added, “This is our duty to provide her security as she is a daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity.” Earlier, Kangana had released a video message responding to Sanjay Raut’s attacks.
In the video she said, “Sanjay Raut ji, you called me a (expletive) girl.
You are a government servant.
You are a minister.
You must know how many rapes take place in India every hour, how many girls are exploited.
Their bodies are chopped and thrown.
They are abused at their places of work.
They are insulted.
Their own husbands are breaking their jaws and noses.
Do you know who's responsible for this?
This mindset, which you depicted in front of the entire nation and society, is responsible.” Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's over his "Haramkhor Ladki" remark. Kangana said, "Sanjay Raut encourages women abusers, daughters of India will not forgive you. Your people are saying they want to kill me, you want to kill me? then do it, let's meet on September 09, jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra ."
In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters whether he would apologise for reportedly using an expletive in Kangana's regard. The Sena politician responded by saying that if the actor issues an apology, then he might consider one too. Defending his remarks, Raut said that he would behave the same way with anyone who uses objectionable language for his home state. Ranaut has been in a war of words with the parties ruling Maharashtra after stating that she is more scared of Mumbai police than 'movie mafia goons'. She also likened Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, alleging that freedoms were being eroded in India's financial capital. Watch the full video for more.
