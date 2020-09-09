Ellen's Talk Show Sets Return Date

"The Ellen Show" will return to the airwaves on September 21st, 2020.

Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season.

The show will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros.

Lot in Los Angeles but not in front of an audience, the studio said in a release.

CNN reports that other premiere week guests will include Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen.

Ellen and her show have been under fire for creating a toxic work environment.