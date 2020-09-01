'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Ending It's Run

Global  
 

The Kardashian family has announced that their E!

Series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" will end after 14 years and 20 seasons.

We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years.

---The statement, provided to CNN by E!

The show premiered in 2007.

It has remained a staple for E!

And spawned several spin-off series.

The series has provided the family a platform for multiple successful business ventures, including fashion and beauty lines and a mobile video game.


