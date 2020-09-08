Global  
 

The Creator of Gender Reveal Parties Has Something to Say

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:04s
The creator of the gender reveal party has something to say after the most recent forest fire.

Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.


Gender-reveal party creator fed up with 'toxic masculinity' after fireworks spark another wildfire

The woman credited with popularizing gender-reveal parties is once again condemning the over-the-top...
CTV News - Published

California wildfire sparked by gender reveal party spurs creator to urge 'stop having these stupid parties'

After a couple's attempt to reveal their baby’s gender triggered a massive wildfire in California...
FOXNews.com - Published


valon89x

Valon89x Toxic masculinity didn't make people use pyrotechnics at a gender reveal party. How fucking stupid can this women b… https://t.co/rRkZqJunXt 14 minutes ago

TheSocialCTV

The Social What’s your take on gender reveal parties? Did you have one? https://t.co/G77IKPFPT0 16 minutes ago

AnnieYuTV

Annie Yu After a couple's attempt to reveal their baby’s gender triggered a massive wildfire in California over the weekend,… https://t.co/0T9rvPhr0w 39 minutes ago

theqfaizah

I’m just here to laugh Gender reveal party creator says enough already after latest wildfire - CNN 😳 https://t.co/PJJXxjAGHT 4 hours ago

JohnWurts

John Wurts Deviates cause fire... California wildfire sparked by gender reveal party spurs creator to urge 'stop having these… https://t.co/WA5N7ZezMj 6 hours ago

evashougouki

victoria @ blm RT @savvyliterate: "Stop it. Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your ki… 6 hours ago

Tybielipetz

Tybie Lipetz Gender reveal party creator says enough already after latest wildfire - CNN https://t.co/3cIGuNOKIn 9 hours ago

DivocDj

D Jane Divoc,PhD(Cand)🌏#OneWorldAgainstCOVIDClub In #COVID19 times, I must share this article that made me laugh: "Stop it.Stop having these stupid parties. For th… https://t.co/16eJkF72Oi 10 hours ago