The Creator of Gender Reveal Parties Has Something to Say
The creator of the gender reveal party has something to say after the most recent forest fire.
Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.
Valon89x Toxic masculinity didn't make people use pyrotechnics at a gender reveal party. How fucking stupid can this women b… https://t.co/rRkZqJunXt 14 minutes ago
The Social What’s your take on gender reveal parties? Did you have one? https://t.co/G77IKPFPT0 16 minutes ago
Annie Yu After a couple's attempt to reveal their baby’s gender triggered a massive wildfire in California over the weekend,… https://t.co/0T9rvPhr0w 39 minutes ago
I’m just here to laugh Gender reveal party creator says enough already after latest wildfire - CNN
😳 https://t.co/PJJXxjAGHT 4 hours ago
John Wurts Deviates cause fire...
California wildfire sparked by gender reveal party spurs creator to urge 'stop having these… https://t.co/WA5N7ZezMj 6 hours ago
victoria @ blm RT @savvyliterate: "Stop it. Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your ki… 6 hours ago
Tybie Lipetz Gender reveal party creator says enough already after latest wildfire - CNN https://t.co/3cIGuNOKIn 9 hours ago
D Jane Divoc,PhD(Cand)🌏#OneWorldAgainstCOVIDClub In #COVID19 times, I must share this article that made me laugh:
"Stop it.Stop having these stupid parties. For th… https://t.co/16eJkF72Oi 10 hours ago