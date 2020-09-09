R. Kelly's New Bail Attempt Denied

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s
On Tuesday, R.

Kelly's appeal to be released on bail ahead of his trial was denied by an appeals court.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals' decision said Kelly presents a potential danger to the community and he is a flight risk.

R.

Kelly's attorneys asked for his release from federal custody before the panel of three judges Friday morning.

According to CNN, they argued that the singer has been unable to prepare for his upcoming trial for nearly six months.

The singer has not seen his attorneys in person since March, when prisons went into lockdown for the coronavirus.

His attorney told CNN.

His trial was scheduled to begin at the end of September in federal court in Brooklyn, but was delayed in part due to the pandemic.

His legal team says that because the singer can't read or write, he can't review legal documents in his case or make notes.


