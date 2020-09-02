Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published
SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row

SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row

The SNP's Ian Blackford calls Boris Johnson a liar as the pair clashed overthe Government's plan to revisit the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Single-nucleotide polymorphism Single-nucleotide polymorphism Single nucleotide position in genomic DNA at which different sequence alternatives exist


Ian Blackford Ian Blackford Leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster

PM challenged on proposed changes to Brexit deal [Video]

PM challenged on proposed changes to Brexit deal

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government’s proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: “This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:33Published
PMQs: Blackford refutes allegations in PM holiday leak row [Video]

PMQs: Blackford refutes allegations in PM holiday leak row

The Westminster Leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) Ian Blackford has disputed claims made in the media that he leaked the location of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's camping holiday in Wester Ross over the summer recess, accusing the UK government of "manufacturing false briefings in order to attack an opposition politician." Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:12Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic [Video]

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer pushes Boris Johnson to admit there is a problem with thetest, trace and isolate system and the PM counters saying the Tories are'taking the tough calls'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Johnson faces Tory backlash over Brexit deal changes

 Boris Johnson is facing a growing Tory backlash over controversial plans to override key elements of his Brexit deal with Brussels, in breach of international..
WorldNews

Hillingdon Hospital Trust 'must improve' infection control

 Hillingdon Hospital's NHS Trust runs services in Boris Johnson's west London constituency.
BBC News

Government Government System or group of people governing an organized community, often a state

'Winter is coming' - Shadow health secretary criticises Government's Test and Trace programme [Video]

'Winter is coming' - Shadow health secretary criticises Government's Test and Trace programme

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth launched a scathing tirade againstthe Government's Test and Trace programme as Health Secretary Matt Hancockannounced new lockdown measures are set to be imposed on Bolton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Chinese troops carried rods, spears and clubs in aggressive approach towards Indian post: Govt sources

 Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons in trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern..
IndiaTimes
Matt Hancock says young people account for a large number of new Covid-19 cases [Video]

Matt Hancock says young people account for a large number of new Covid-19 cases

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the daily rise in cases of coronaviruson Sunday was “concerning”, after Government figures show there were a further2,988 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am. This brought thetotal number of confirmed cases in the UK to 347,152. Speaking on LBC, heappealed to younger people to stick to social distancing measures, saying thatunder-25s, particularly those aged 17 to 21, accounted for a large number ofpositive coronavirus cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Leaders react to Government ‘treachery’ on Brexit

 A “treacherous betrayal” enacted by a group of Tory “charlatans” is how various political figures have described the Government’s reported plan to..
WorldNews

Tweets about this