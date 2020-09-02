SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government’s proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: “This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Westminster Leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) Ian Blackford has disputed claims made in the media that he leaked the location of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's camping holiday in Wester Ross over the summer recess, accusing the UK government of "manufacturing false briefings in order to attack an opposition politician."
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth launched a scathing tirade againstthe Government's Test and Trace programme as Health Secretary Matt Hancockannounced new lockdown measures are set to be imposed on Bolton.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the daily rise in cases of coronaviruson Sunday was “concerning”, after Government figures show there were a further2,988 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am. This brought thetotal number of confirmed cases in the UK to 347,152. Speaking on LBC, heappealed to younger people to stick to social distancing measures, saying thatunder-25s, particularly those aged 17 to 21, accounted for a large number ofpositive coronavirus cases.
