SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row

Matt Hancock says young people account for a large number of new Covid-19 cases



Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the daily rise in cases of coronaviruson Sunday was “concerning”, after Government figures show there were a further2,988 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am. This brought thetotal number of confirmed cases in the UK to 347,152. Speaking on LBC, heappealed to younger people to stick to social distancing measures, saying thatunder-25s, particularly those aged 17 to 21, accounted for a large number ofpositive coronavirus cases.

