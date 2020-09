California fires turn the sky yellow Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:58s - Published 1 minute ago California fires turn the sky yellow Dozens of fires in California continues to burn as fierce winds fan the flames. The fire and smoke are turning the sky yellow as far away as Yellowstone National Park. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BURN-- AS FIERCE WINDS FANTHE FLAMES.THE FIRE AND SMOKE ARE TURNINGTHE SKY YELLOW AS FAR AWAY ASYELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK!ABC'S MEGAN TEVRIZIAN HAS THELATEST.THIS MORNING , THE FIREFIGHT ONTHE WEST COAST - GROWING MOREDIFFICULT BY THE HOUR.NATS IN OREGON..A STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED- AS 36 WILDFIRES BURN ACROSSTHE STATE- NATS - BROADCASTIFY"THE WEST SIDE OF DIAMOND OFFKINGS HAS BEEN EVACUATED // ITIS MOVING PRETTY QUICKLY"EVACUATIONS IN THE AREA..MADE MORE DIFFICULT AFTER THEFIRE CLOSED INTERSTATE FIVE ATTHE CALIFORNIA BORDER..FIREFIGHTERS NOW DEALING WITHTHE STRONGEST WINDS OF THESEASON IN CALIFORNIA - FROMFIRE "WE HAVE FIRES BURNING INTHE NORTH PART OF THE STATE ALLTHE WAY DOWN TO THE MEXICANBORDER, ABOUT 800 MILES BETWEENTHE FURTHEST DISTANT FIRES."STRONG WINDS - COMBINING WITHRECORD HEAT AND DRY CONDITIONS- FUELING AT LEAST 25 LARGECONDITION THIS MORNING - AFTERHE AND HIS CREW WERE OVERRUN BYFLAMES NEAR BIG SUR.NAT OFFICIALS SAYING THEFIREFIGHTERS WERE DEFENDING AFIRE STATION, WHEN THEY WEREFORCED INSIDE THEIR EMERGENCYSHELTERS - A DUAL-LAYER BLANKETMEANT TO DEFLECT HEAT ASSEEN IN THIS VIDEO.ONE OF THE LARGEST FIRESBURNING IN THE STATE - NEARFRESNO - NOW SCORCHING MORETHAN 160-THOUSAND ACRES.A-B-C'S KAYLEE HARTUNG IS THERE- SOT - NO MATTE THESE TREESARE ACTING AS DRY FUEL, AND ASYOU FEEL THIS WIND PICK UP YOUUNDERWAY LATE TUESDAY FOR THANA DOZEN PEOPLE TRAPPED BYFLAMES.ONE WOMAN DESPERATELY WAITINGFOR HER HUSBAND AND TWO SONS:SOT - NO MATTE "SO I'M JUSTANXIOUS FOR THEM TO COME HOMEAND FOR ME TO SEE THEM STEPOFF.THEN I CAN BREATHE." MEGANTEVRIZIAN, ABC NEWS, SAN DIEGOTIME NOW IS X:XX -- PLAYTO





