What are the new rules on social gatherings?

The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK.

From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions.

It comes afterEngland's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientificadviser Sir Patrick Vallance agreed urgent action is needed after the numberof daily positive cases rose to almost 3,000.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, up toeight people are allowed to meet indoors, while groups of 15 from up to fivehouseholds are permitted outdoors, but people should maintain a socialdistance.

In Wales, up to 30 people can meet outdoors and in Northern Irelandthe number is 15.


