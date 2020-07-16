What are the new rules on social gatherings?

The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK.
From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions.
It comes afterEngland's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientificadviser Sir Patrick Vallance agreed urgent action is needed after the numberof daily positive cases rose to almost 3,000.
Meanwhile, in Scotland, up toeight people are allowed to meet indoors, while groups of 15 from up to fivehouseholds are permitted outdoors, but people should maintain a socialdistance.
In Wales, up to 30 people can meet outdoors and in Northern Irelandthe number is 15.
Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty says missing school is worse than catching coronavirus for children.
England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, warned the nation had"probably reached near the limit or the limits" of what can be done to reopensociety, meaning trade-offs may be needed to allow pupils to return toclassrooms next month as planned. Professor Graham Medley, a member of theScientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said ministers might have toconsider closing pubs in England in order for lessons to start again nextmonth.
The outcome of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK “has not been good”, the Government’s chief scientific adviser said.Sir Patrick Vallance told the Science and Technology Committee there will be “many factors” that determine how well countries respond to the outbreak.He said: “As (chief medical officer Professor) Chris Whitty has said before, it’s very difficult to know where we stand at the moment.“It’s clear that the outcome has not been good in the UK, I think you can be absolutely clear about that."
Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus cases. From 6pm on Tuesday,people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a reasonableexcuse, the Welsh Government said. There have been 133 new Covid-19 cases inCaerphilly county borough over the past seven days, equivalent to a rate of55.4 cases per 100,000 population.This is the highest rate in Wales and one ofthe highest in the UK – and case numbers are expected to rise, the WelshGovernment said.
Wales hero Neco Williams set his sights on a Wembley date with England afterscoring a dramatic Nations League winner against Bulgaria. The Liverpoolteenager, making only his second Wales appearance as a 65th-minute substitute,headed home Jonny Williams’ far-post cross in the fourth minute of stoppagetime to secure a 1-0 win in Cardiff. Now the 19-year-old is likely to make hisfirst start against England – who tried to convince the full-back that hisfuture lay with them – in a Wembley friendly on October 8.
Holidaymakers flying back to Britain from Portugal have been left frustrated by the changes to quarantine rules within the UK. From early tomorrow morning, Scotland will join Wales in imposing a 14-day self-isolation on travellers arriving from Portugal, yet no such changes apply in England and Northern Ireland. It comes just two weeks after restrictions were lifted on Portugal.