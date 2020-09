Thousands of refugees left homeless after fire ravages camp in Greece Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:33s - Published 6 minutes ago Thousands of refugees left homeless after fire ravages camp in Greece Thousands of refugees were left homeless after a fire ravaged Moria camp on the Greek island Lesbos. Footage filmed on September 9 shows the remains of charred structures as clean up operations begin. According to reports, up to 70 percent of containers and tents were destroyed in the blaze. 0

