Richard Ratcliffe calls on UK Government to 'be brave' in fight to free Nazanin

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Richard Ratcliffe calls on UK Government to 'be brave' in fight to free Nazanin

The husband of jailed British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hasappealed to UK officials to insist on being allowed to attend her second trialwhen it begins in Tehran on Sunday.

Richard Ratcliffe said his family havebeen “caught” between two governments “fighting”.

Speaking to the PA newsagency after it was revealed his wife was facing another trial in Iran, MrRatcliffe said: “We’ve always been treated in a strange, odd way and markedout as exceptional.

“This second court case is doing that again, and it’ssignalling again she’s being held for political leverage to push the BritishGovernment to do something."


