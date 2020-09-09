S&P 500 Movers: TIF, QRVO

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Qorvo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.9%.

Year to date, Qorvo registers a 7.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tiffany, trading down 10.4%.

Tiffany is lower by about 18.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Royal Caribbean Group, trading down 4.2%, and Corning, trading up 5.0% on the day.