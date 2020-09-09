Maha govt can't scare Kangana, she is fearless: Babita Phogat

Global  
 

Indian wrestler and member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Babita Phogat came out in support of Kangana Ranaut.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Babita Phogat urged people to support Kangana Ranaut.

"Uddhav govt's action against Kangana Ranaut shows that they are frustrated.

They can't scare Kangana.

She is fearless," said Babita Phogat.


