Santiam Fire destroys half of Mill City, Ore. structures Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:30s - Published 3 minutes ago Santiam Fire destroys half of Mill City, Ore. structures American town after residents are forced to evacuate immediately due to the sudden spread of a wildfire.The video was taken in the town of Mill City located in the state of Oregon after it was hit by the Beachie Creek fire in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday).Residents from the town were told to prepare for an evacuation scheduled for noon of the following day after concerns grew over the fire on Monday September 6th.However, they were later asked to leave immediately after the fire unexpectedly grew and threatened the lives of the citizens.The video shows the moment an officer from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office drives in a street in Mill City showing large flames engulfing an entire are.Several large structures - some burnt to the ground - and empty properties of land are all seen on fire as the officer drives past them and shows several first-responders securing the area. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Oregon sky turns apocalyptic red by raging wildfires



Wildfires in Santiam Canyon, Oregon, have turned the sky hellish red in surrounding areas. Footage from the town of Salem shows the terrifying scene on Tuesday evening (September 8). Fire crews have.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:24 Published 4 hours ago Oregon fires turn sky red in Salem



Wildfires in Santiam Canyon, Oregon, have turned the sky hellish red in surrounding areas. Footage from the town of Salem shows the terrifying scene on Tuesday evening (September 8). Fire crews have.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:18 Published 8 hours ago

