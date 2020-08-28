Maisie Williams & Blu Hunt Share The Best Bloopers From 'New Mutants' | Bustle

They’re superhumans who are having the most relatable time ever.

Maisie WIlliams and Blu Hunt may have filmed ‘New Mutants’ together 3 years ago, but they remember it like it was yesterday.

They share their memories from set and can barely get through a sentence without giggling.

It’s a much needed break from their quarantine routines: wine, wine, and did we mention wine?

Watch along as these two bestie castmates chat about 2020 and ride off into the sunset on Blu’s motorcycle (not really, but they deserve it).

‘New Mutants’ is out now!