Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve Introduces First 'Dune' Trailer | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is introducing his take on 'Dune,' the ambitions big-budget film that adapts Frank Herbert's 1965 novel.


Frank Herbert Frank Herbert American science fiction writer

The first Dune trailer worms its way online

 Dune is one of the greatest science fiction books ever written, and the first trailer for the latest adaptation has finally arrived, giving fans a glimpse at..
The Verge

