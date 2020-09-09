North Daviess receives funding to provide wireless hot spots to students

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 days ago

Clark county in illinois.

For rural school districts... remote learning can be difficult.

This is because many students may not have access to the internet.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how one wabash valley district is getting help.

Gar} "in northern daviess county cell phone and internet coverage can sometimes be spotty at best.

That can make it difficult for students wanting to utilize remote learning."

That's the problem north daviess has been working to solve.

At the end of last school year the district used physical packets to complete the year.

This year remote learning is online.

They're doing that with the help of two grants totaling roughly 300 thousand dollars.

The funding will help the district get 150 hotspots.

"it is helpful.

And we welcome anything to help because this is a very uncertain time."

The hotspots are being provided through verizon wireless.

Funding wont be enough to cover the entire student population.

The district surveyed famalies to find out who had the most need.

They found that around 120 households have limited or no internet at all.

Those students will be the first to utilize the new hotspots.

"our teachers and our staff here at the school it gives them a little bit of a breathe to think ok, we can work with this.

.if we can just keep everybody online then we have that format where we can continue to instruct and to learn."

Gar} "the new mifi connections have been purchased and are almost ready to be used.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news 10."

September is "hunger action month"... it's even month"... "hunger action september is news 10."