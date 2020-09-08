Todd Fuhrman: The Eagles aren't healthy enough to defeat Washington Sunday night | FOX BET LIVE

The Washington Football team is facing up against a healthy Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles, but it's other Eagle;s players' injuries that has Todd Fuhrman concerned.

Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal and Clay Travis why he's switching up his normal support of the Eagles and going with the Washington Football Team to cover.