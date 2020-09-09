Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:11s - Published 1 day ago

Social justice advocates applaud the council’s decision, and hope action follows to improve the community where the streets are located.

Local leaders weigh in on Fort Myers' decision to honor NFL champions Sammy and Jaylen Watkins.

NAACP looks for action following decision to name streets after NFL champions

NO APPOINTMENT OR REFERRAL ISNEEDED.THESE ARE WALK UP SITES ONLY.COMMUNITY LEADERS WEIGHING IN ONFORT MYERS DECISION TO’ HONORN-F-L CHAMPIONSSAMMY AND JAYLENWATKINS.LAST NIGHT CITY COUNCIL APPROVEDNAMING STREETS AFTER THEBROTHERS.SOCIAL JUSTICE ADVOCATES APPLAUDTHE COUNCIL’S DECISIONAND HOPEACTION FOLLOWRACHEL LOYD’S ON AMERICAN AVENUEWHICH WILL SOON BECOME SAMMYWATKINS AVENUE.

RACHEL?LLINTRO: THE LOCAL NAACP CHAPTERPRESIDENT SAYS HE’S PROUD OFSAMMY AND JAYLEN WATKINS’ACCOMPLISHMENTS.

AND THEYDESERVE THE RECOGNITION.

BUTHOPES THIS ROAD WILL LEAD TOMORE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PEOPLEACTUALLY LIVING IN THICOMMUNITY.It will be something good tohave his name on the street.TONY IRON PULLED OVER TO TELL METRANSFORMING AMERICA AVENUE TOSAMMY WATKINS AVENUE AND DUPREESTREET TO JAYLEN WATKINS STREGIVES CHILDREN IN DUNBARSOMETHING TO LOOK FORWARD TO.Make it in the NFL and make itto a Super Bowl.

That’s sayingyou put your head to it yourmind to it, you can accomplishanything.SAMMY WON THIS YEAR’S SUPER BOWITH THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS ANDHIS BROTHER JAYLEN WON IN 2018WITH THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES.BUT NOT EVERYONE SUPPORTED THEAGENDA ITEM.

COUNCILMAN FREDBURSON VOTED AGAINST IT.I’m not really against thestreet being named after them.

Iwas just trying to make a poinI thought there should be moresuch as their high schofootball stadium..DURING A TIME WHERE RACISM ANDSOCIAL JUSTICE ISSUES AREFOREFRONT NATIONWIDE AND LOCALWITH THE REMOVAL OF THECONTROVERSIAL ROBERT E.

LEEBUST NAACP PRESIDENT JAMESMUWAKKIL SAYS THE STREET SIGNSARE A STEP IN THE RIGHTDIRECTIONBUT ITS NOT ENOUGH.<The Watkins have definitelyearned this honor.

But blacksshould not be simple mindedWhite historically in thiscountry has always held up ourblack entertainers and blacksports people.MORE PEOPLE WHO LOOK LIKE THEWATKINS AND HIM WORKING IN HISNEIGHBORHOOD.You need more blackfirefighters.

You need moreblack police officers.

You needmore black sheriff’s deputiesLLTAG: IN ADDITION TO THEWATKINS BROTHERS.

MUWAKKIL WOULDLIKE TO SEE OTHER BLACK LEADERSCOMMEMORATED LIKE MARCUS GOODSONFOR IMPROVEMENTS HE MADE TO FORTMYERS PUBLIC HOUSIN