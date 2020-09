Shawnee Mission School District to allow fall sports, activities to resume

BREAKING AT SIXPARENTS PUSH FORSHAWNEE MISSIONSTUDENTS TO GET BACKON THE FIELD.THE DISTRICT IS MAKINGBIG DECISIONS ABOUTACTIVITIES -- AS WELL ASGETTING ELEMENTARYSTUDENTS IN THECLASSROOM.A SHORT TIME AGO -- THEDISTRICT DECIDED TOBRING BACK SOME OF ITSELEMENTARY STUDENTSFOR IN PERSON LEARNING-- BEGINNING OCTOBER5TH FOR PRE-K THROUGHSECOND GRADE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMES ISAT THAT MEETING -- ANDHAS A BIG UPDATE ONACTIVITES AND SPORTS.EMMA?

The Shawnee Mission School District reversed course on Wednesday and will allow fall athletics to continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.