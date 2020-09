Magee and Collins football under quarantine Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:04s - Published 4 minutes ago Magee and Collins football under quarantine COVID-19 has impacted the football season for Magee and Collins High School. They played against each other Friday night and now over 100 people are quarantining as a result. One of Magee's players tested positive over the weekend and 85 people from Magee and 30 Collins players are quarantining. Both programs will be out for two weeks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WE SAW SOME SCHOOL DISTRICTSELECT NOT TO HAVE FALL SPORTSLIKE JPS ANOTHER’S BUT FOR THOSEWHO KICKED OFF THEIR FALLSEASON, WE ARE SEEING THE IMPACTCOVID-19 IS HAVING TODAY THESIMPSON COUNTY SCHOOL.FIRM THAT THE MCGEE FOOTBALLTEAM WILL BE QUARANTINING FORTHE NEXT 14 DAYS AFTER A PLAYERTESTED POSITIVE.HE PLAYED IN THEIR SEASON OPENERLAST FRIDAY NIGHT 60 PLAYERS 17CHEERLEADERS IN EIGHT ADULTS AREQUARANTINED DO TO CLOSE CONTACTWITH JUST THAT ONE PLAYER MCGEEAND COLLINS.THEY’RE PLAYING EACH OTHER ONFRIDAY NIGHT COLLINS, BOTH ANDMCGEE WILL BE OUT FOR TWO WEEKS.EVERYONE IS IN GOOD SPIRITSBECAUSE THIS WAS HANDLEDQUICKLY, BUT MCGEE WILL MISS OUTON ONE OF THEIR BIGGEST GAMES OFTHE YEAR.WE ARE GOING TO MISS THISFRIDAY’S GAME AGAINST NATCHEZAND WE WILL MISS THE NEXT FRIDAYON THE 18TH.WE’RE GOING TO MISS THAT GAME.ACTUALLY.IT WAS ONE OF OUR BIG GAMESBECAUSE IT’S A RIVAL GAME INSIDEOF THE DISTRICT.SO THAT’S MENDENHALL AND MCGEETOGETHER.WE CALL IT THE SIMPSON COUNTYSUPER BOWL.SO WE’RE HOPING THAT THE COACHESWILL LOOK INTO WAYS TO TRY TOPLAY IT AGAIN, MAYBE AS ARESCHEDULE, BUT AS OF RIGHT NOWWE KNOW WE WON’T BE PLAYING THISFRIDAY KNOWING THE NEXT FRIDAYBECAUSE OF THE 14TH.SO THE TROJANS ARE HOPING TOPLAY IN TWO WEEKS.I ALSO REACHED OUT TO MCGEE STARPLAYMAKER CHANDLER PITTMAN.HE SAID THIS IT WAS VERYEMOTIONAL, BUT WE CAN ONLYCNTROL WHAT WE CAN CONTROL WEWILL STAY FOCUSED AND COME BACKEVEN BETTER.THE COACHES ARE VERY SUPPORTIVE.THE TROJANS ARE SCHEDULED TORETURN TO PLAY AGAINST PORTGIBSON IN TWO WEEKS.IN OTHER PROGRAMS ARE DEALINGWITH COVID-19.THEY’RE ALSO HAVING DELAYSCOLLINS THE TEAM MCGEE PLAYEDHAS 30 PLAYERS QUARANTINE AFTERCOMING IN CONTACT WITH MCGEE’S.WHO TESTED POSITIVE ALSO MASS INST.JOSEPH VARSITY VOLLEYBALL TEAMHAS BEEN QUARANTINE THREEPLAYERS ON THE TEAM TESTEDPOSITIVE AND THOSE CASES WEREDETECTED A





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Cancelling CSU Football Will Impact Whole Community, Fort Collins Businessman Warns



The decision to postpone the Mountain West Conference football season will have a greater impact on the Fort Collins community than just within the confines of Colorado State University. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:09 Published on August 12, 2020