Alabama Plans for Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

Tonight -- i'm dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

The alabama department of public health and centers for disease control and prevention met today to begin examining a document on the state's pandemic and vaccine protocols first put together in 20-18.

Waay 31's casey albritton is live at the madison county health department with what the document details - and what changes could be in the works.

Casey?

The 56-page document is called the pandemic influenza operational plan-- and it outlines responsibilities of state and local health departments... it also lists specific requirements for vaccine locations--like parking, clinic space, and the need for certain medical employees to be present.

The plan starts off with predictions of what may happen if there is a pandemic in the state-- like this one... "delays in availability of vaccines and shortages of antiviral drugs are likely, particularly early in the pandemic."

Then the plan moves on to how local and state health departments should respond.

The document says the state will be in charge of the distribution of vaccines and antivirals.

Local health departments are responsible for finding vaccination facilities, transportation, and storage of the vaccine.

When it comes to vaccine clinics--here's the list of requirements: clinics should be near populated areas...with considerations for mass transit, ample parking and enough space for vaccine storage.

Each site is required to have refrigerator units to store those vaccines.

The plan states clinics should use ropes, stands and signs in multiple languages to show people how to move throughout the facility... emergency personnell must be available at every location in case someone has an allergic reaction-- the document advises that clinics arrange accomodations for special-needs clients and people who are at high risk.

If there's a need for more clinics, there are backup locations listed, like school gyms, churches, auditoriums, and theaters.

The operational plan also lists who will be able to receive vaccines first... that includes peronnel involved in medical care, emergency responders, selected law enforcement, military members and people who are at high risk of mortality....like those in nursing homes or pregnant women.

Doctor karen landers with the alabama department of public health tells me this is a basic outline of a vaccine plan....and as the state and cdc continues to review this document, adjuments may me made.

Live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.

Thanks casey.

Governor kay ivey's office told us - conversations about locations where vaccinations will be offered have already begun - and more information