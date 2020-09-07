Global  
 

EJ Espresso: Rhea retracts her confession; Nirav Modi fights extradition

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:51s - Published
Amid LAC tensions Jaishankar to meet Chinese FM today.

Rafale jets to be formally inducted into IAF today.

Rhea retracts her confession, says she was forced.

And Nirav Modi fights extradition, cites jail conditions, mental health.

All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.


Watch: Rafale jets get water cannon salute; stunning air display held [Video]

Watch: Rafale jets get water cannon salute; stunning air display held

Five Rafale jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force at a grand ceremony at the Ambala air base. The Rafale jets were given a ceremonial water cannon salute and it was followed by a stunning air display. The Rafale aircraft will be part of IAF’s 17 Squadron the ‘Golden Arrows’. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly witnessed the entire ceremony. One of the Rafales has performed a low flypast, while Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, IAF’s Sarang helicopter display team also displayed aerobatic manoeuvres during the induction ceremony. The first set of 5 Rafale jets arrived in India on 29th of June. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021. The Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes on ground targets, giving the IAF a major boost. Watch the full video for all the details on all that happened at the Ambala Air base during the Rafale induction ceremony.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:14Published
'Sarva Dharma Puja' performed at Rafale induction ceremony [Video]

'Sarva Dharma Puja' performed at Rafale induction ceremony

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly witnessed the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala airbase. The five Rafale aircraft to be formally inducted in 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' of the Indian Air Force. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar were present in the ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

