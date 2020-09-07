EJ Espresso: Rhea retracts her confession; Nirav Modi fights extradition

Watch: Rafale jets get water cannon salute; stunning air display held



Five Rafale jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force at a grand ceremony at the Ambala air base. The Rafale jets were given a ceremonial water cannon salute and it was followed by a stunning air display. The Rafale aircraft will be part of IAF’s 17 Squadron the ‘Golden Arrows’. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly witnessed the entire ceremony. One of the Rafales has performed a low flypast, while Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, IAF’s Sarang helicopter display team also displayed aerobatic manoeuvres during the induction ceremony. The first set of 5 Rafale jets arrived in India on 29th of June. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021. The Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes on ground targets, giving the IAF a major boost. Watch the full video for all the details on all that happened at the Ambala Air base during the Rafale induction ceremony.

