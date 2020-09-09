Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye On The Day 9/10

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Eye On The Day 9/10

Eye On The Day 9/10

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Scores of wildfires continue to burn in the western U.S., recordings of President Trump talking about COVID-19 severity, and 12 toys up for induction at National Toy Hall of Fame.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 9/15 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/15

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Forecasters say Hurricane Sally could strengthen before making landfall, Wildfires in the western U.S. cause poor air quality, and Macy’s Thanksgiving..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:08Published
Eye On The Day 9/14 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/14

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Wildfires continue to burn up and down the West Coast, CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Joe Biden up in AZ, MN, and Oracle has reportedly won..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:22Published
Eye On The Day 9/9 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/9

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Firefighters struggling to contain dozens of wildfires in California, nine drug company leaders pledge they won’t seek government approval before..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:22Published