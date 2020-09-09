Eye On The Day 9/10 Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:16s - Published 6 days ago Eye On The Day 9/10 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Scores of wildfires continue to burn in the western U.S., recordings of President Trump talking about COVID-19 severity, and 12 toys up for induction at National Toy Hall of Fame. 0

