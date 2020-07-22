Global  
 

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab greets his French and German counterparts,Jean-Yves le Drian and Heiko Maas, as they arrive in Chevening, Kent, for theE3 Foreign Ministers meeting.

The three representatives are meeting afterPrime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the new Brexit deal, and while a JointCommittee between the UK and EU convenes to discuss the deal in London.


