Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was difficult to look beyond Russianstate involvement in the alleged Novichok poisoning of Kremlin critic AlexeiNavalny. Asked whether he thought the Russian state poisoned Mr Navalny, theCabinet minister told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme: “I think it’s verydifficult to come up with a plausible alternative explanation based onRussia’s track record … of using it, Salisbury, based on the difficulty ofgetting hold of, let alone deploying Novichok as it’s such a dangeroussubstance. “As I said, the case to answer is there for Russia and we need, Ithink, through the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of ChemicalWeapons), an investigation and Russia needs to co-operate fully. “What’s clearalso is that it can’t just say ‘this is a domestic issue, it is just ourinternal affairs’. “The use of chemical weapons in this kind of context ispure gangsterism and Russia does have responsibility never to use it as agovernment, and second of all to make sure no-one else can use it within itsterritory.”
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the merging of the Department for International Development (DfID) and the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) into the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office will "maximise the impact" of the UK's "aid budget and development expertise".
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had to right a fallen German flag - which had toppled over in the high winds outside Chevening House after today's press conference.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have met at Chevening House, London, today, where Mr Raab commended the shared efforts of the two nations in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
Anti-migrant protesters have clashed with police, with some arrests being made, during protests at Dover Harbour.
At the same time, Kent's Anti-Racism Network activists gathered in the town centre to show solidarity with refugees.
Activists from Anti-Racism Network have gathered in Kent to share their support for migrants arriving in Dover.
The demonstrations coincide with anti-migrant protests taking part by the docks in the same town.
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic arrives in London for an "extraordinary meeting" of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU with Michael Gove.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday "trust had been eroded"with Britain in Brexit negotiations after the British government announced itwas putting forward legislation that it admitted breaks international law byoverriding parts of the legally binding withdrawal agreement. Prospects of atrade deal between Britain and the European Union appeared to dim onWednesday, with the EU saying that even the smallest UK breach of the Brexitwithdrawal treaty would undermine what little trust is left between the twosides.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London to a scrum of reporters and the strains of the Italian protest folk song 'Bella Ciao'.
A timeline of key events since motorcyclist Harry Dunn died after colliding with a Volvo driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, on August 27, 2019. Sacoolas has been charged with causing the..
