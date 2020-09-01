Global  
 

Mariah Carey pokes fun at diva reputation in playful Instagram post

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Mariah Carey pokes fun at diva reputation in playful Instagram post

Mariah Carey pokes fun at diva reputation in playful Instagram post

Mariah Carey has offered fans a behind the scenes glimpse into her relationship with her daughter Monroe, suggesting her girl is more of a "diva" than she is.


Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe encourage fans to vote with TikTok dance [Video]

Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe encourage fans to vote with TikTok dance

Mariah Carey took to TikTok with her daughter Monroe on Monday to urge fans to vote in November's U.S. election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Mariah Carey Finally Admits 2 Classic Songs Are About Derek Jeter Fling

 WE KNEW IT!!! Mariah Carey is finally admitting what fans have suspected for decades ... two songs from her classic '97 album "Butterfly" are about her fling..
TMZ.com
Mariah Carey was pressured by Ellen DeGeneres to reveal pregnancy [Video]

Mariah Carey was pressured by Ellen DeGeneres to reveal pregnancy

Mariah Carey has added to the drama surrounding Ellen DeGeneres by revealing that the talk show host tried to drag a pregnancy confirmation out of her after she had suffered a miscarriage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Instagram is testing three new designs to make room for Reels and shopping

 One reason I enjoy writing a column about the intersection between big technology platforms and democracy is that on most days, it feels like one of the most..
The Verge
Amy Schumer Reveals She Has Lyme [Video]

Amy Schumer Reveals She Has Lyme

Schumer made the announcement on her Instagram, writing: "Anyone get LYME this summer? I have maybe had it for years. Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I'm also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it." Lyme disease is an infection caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks. Roughly 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease [Video]

Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease

The Trainwreck actress opened up about the tick-borne illness on Instagram on Tuesday, telling followers she has "maybe had it for years".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Tina Fey Quizzes Superfan Mariah Carey on 'Mean Girls' | Billboard's Quizzed [Video]

Tina Fey Quizzes Superfan Mariah Carey on 'Mean Girls' | Billboard's Quizzed

Tina Fey Quizzes Superfan Mariah Carey on 'Mean Girls' | Billboard's Quizzed

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 14:49Published
Mariah Carey Drops Motherlode of #MC30 Rarities, Drake Shares Adorable Photo of Adonis & More News | Billboard News [Video]

Mariah Carey Drops Motherlode of #MC30 Rarities, Drake Shares Adorable Photo of Adonis & More News | Billboard News

Travis Scott launches his partnership with McDonald's, Drake shows of Adonis' first day of school and Mariah Carey drops the motherlode of rarities in her shop on Tuesday (Sept. 8), including 16 of her..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:27Published
'I was extremely uncomfortable': Mariah Carey slams Ellen Degeneres for pregnancy question [Video]

'I was extremely uncomfortable': Mariah Carey slams Ellen Degeneres for pregnancy question

Mariah Carey felt "extremely uncomfortable" when she was pushed to confirm she was pregnant during an appearance on the 'Ellen Degeneres Show' back in 2008.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published