Shadow Foreign Secretary on Internal Market Bill

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Shadow Foreign Secretary on Internal Market Bill

Shadow Foreign Secretary on Internal Market Bill

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy says the “threats” that the government has made to renege on elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act are “extremely short-sighted and self-defeating”.

Report by Jonesia.

