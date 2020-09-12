Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence

Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK



The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commonson Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma. Mr Johnson madethe case to MPs that it is crucial that the legislation, which the Governmenthas said would breach international law, is in place by the end of the year inorder to act as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.

