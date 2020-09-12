Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence

Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence

Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy EdMiliband has blasted the Prime Minister's plans to amend the UK's divorce Billwith the European Union as a show of 'incompetence' and a 'failure ofgovernance'.international law, is in place by the end of the year in order toact as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ed Miliband Ed Miliband Former Leader of the Labour Party, MP for Doncaster North

Miliband: Government are failing basic test of competence [Video]

Miliband: Government are failing basic test of competence

Ed Miliband has said the Government needs to get a Brexit deal so they can then focus on tackling coronavirus. The Shadow Business Secretary added although the Labour party support the new restrictions, the government are ‘failing basic test of competence’ with testing. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Ed Miliband on breaking international law: This isn't normal [Video]

Ed Miliband on breaking international law: This isn't normal

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband says it's a "sad day" should the UKParliament break international law over the UK Internal Market Bill. Theshadow business secretary says the move could hinder trade deals in future.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU leaders hold trade talks with China despite rift [Video]

EU leaders hold trade talks with China despite rift

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:25Published
Boris: This bill is a ‘protection, safety net and insurance [Video]

Boris: This bill is a ‘protection, safety net and insurance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lashed out at the EU for using the Northern Ireland Protocol to gain leverage against the UK in Brexit negotiations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:57Published
EU looks to revive tourism industry after disappointing summer season [Video]

EU looks to revive tourism industry after disappointing summer season

As the coronavirus continues to grip the world, the EU looks to how it can save a tourism sector that has witnessed one of its worst summer seasons on record.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published
Arlene Foster warns EU to stop using Northern Ireland as a 'play thing' [Video]

Arlene Foster warns EU to stop using Northern Ireland as a 'play thing'

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has warned the EU to stop using the regionas a “play thing”. Arlene Foster was responding to a question in the Assemblyon claims made by UK negotiator Lord Frost that the EU had raised the prospectof certain products being blocked from entering Northern Ireland from GreatBritain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK [Video]

Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK

The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commonson Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma. Mr Johnson madethe case to MPs that it is crucial that the legislation, which the Governmenthas said would breach international law, is in place by the end of the year inorder to act as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published
EU climate plan leak suggests a 55% emissions cut by 2030, but MEPs want 60% [Video]

EU climate plan leak suggests a 55% emissions cut by 2030, but MEPs want 60%

In the corridors of Brussels rumours are rife that the Commission is to announce a 55% emissions cut, up from the current 40% goal by 2030, but its not proving popular across the political spectrum.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30Published

Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans under mounting criticism from across the political spectrum

 Boris Johnson is facing mounting criticism over his legislation overriding his Brexit deal, as leaders from across the political spectrum attacked the threat to..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Brexit: Johnson says Bill needed to stop ‘blockade’ in Irish Sea

Brexit: Johnson says Bill needed to stop ‘blockade’ in Irish Sea British prime minister Boris Johnson has said his controversial legislation to override parts of the...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cameron: Breaking international law 'an absolute final resort' [Video]

Cameron: Breaking international law 'an absolute final resort'

Tory former prime minister David Cameron said passing an Act of Parliament andthen going on to break an international treaty obligation "is the very, verylast thing you should contemplate", saying he..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
'Brexit bill breaks international law' [Video]

'Brexit bill breaks international law'

Ed Miliband has told Kay Burley the government would be breaking international law if they ‘ditched’ the Brexit agreement.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 09:29Published
Former UK prime ministers Blair and Major hit out at Johnson over controversial new Brexit bill [Video]

Former UK prime ministers Blair and Major hit out at Johnson over controversial new Brexit bill

"This way of negotiating, with reason cast aside in pursuit of ideology and cavalier bombast posing as serious diplomacy, is irresponsible, wrong in principle and dangerous in practice," the former UK..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:00Published