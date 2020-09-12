Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence
Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy EdMiliband has blasted the Prime Minister's plans to amend the UK's divorce Billwith the European Union as a show of 'incompetence' and a 'failure ofgovernance'.international law, is in place by the end of the year in order toact as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.
Ed Miliband has said the Government needs to get a Brexit deal so they can then focus on tackling coronavirus. The Shadow Business Secretary added although the Labour party support the new restrictions, the government are ‘failing basic test of competence’ with testing. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former Labour leader Ed Miliband says it's a "sad day" should the UKParliament break international law over the UK Internal Market Bill. Theshadow business secretary says the move could hinder trade deals in future.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lashed out at the EU for using the Northern Ireland Protocol to gain leverage against the UK in Brexit negotiations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Northern Ireland’s First Minister has warned the EU to stop using the regionas a “play thing”. Arlene Foster was responding to a question in the Assemblyon claims made by UK negotiator Lord Frost that the EU had raised the prospectof certain products being blocked from entering Northern Ireland from GreatBritain.
The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commonson Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma. Mr Johnson madethe case to MPs that it is crucial that the legislation, which the Governmenthas said would breach international law, is in place by the end of the year inorder to act as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.
Tory former prime minister David Cameron said passing an Act of Parliament andthen going on to break an international treaty obligation "is the very, verylast thing you should contemplate", saying he..
"This way of negotiating, with reason cast aside in pursuit of ideology and cavalier bombast posing as serious diplomacy, is irresponsible, wrong in principle and dangerous in practice," the former UK..