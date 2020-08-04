Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s
The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal.

BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commonson Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

Mr Johnson madethe case to MPs that it is crucial that the legislation, which the Governmenthas said would breach international law, is in place by the end of the year inorder to act as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.


Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lashed out at the EU for using the Northern Ireland Protocol to gain leverage against the UK in Brexit negotiations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:57

David Cameron joins ex-PMs warning against Boris’s Brexit plan

 David Cameron said he had ‘misgivings’ over Boris Johnson’s controversial plan to break international law (Picture: Sky News) David Cameron has become the..
Reality Check: Is Trump a Stooge of Putin?

 Donald Trump’s unorthodox approach to the conduct of diplomatic relations has been a persistent thorn in the side of America’s national security..
Former UK leaders unite to slam Boris Johnson on Brexit plan

 LONDON (AP) — Two former British prime ministers who played crucial roles in bringing peace to Northern Ireland joined forces Sunday to urge lawmakers to..
Alok Sharma British Conservative politician

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has waded into the row over the playing of ‘Rule Britannia’ and ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ during the Last Night Of The Proms saying the anthems should be played "with the lyrics sung". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42
Business Secretary Alok Sharma says clinical trials of a vaccine being developed in Scotland could get underway by the end of the year, but rejects claims that the government was slow in its response to the pandemic. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36
Business secretary Alok Sharma insists the government is continuing to help businesses during the pandemic and that has made £8.5b worth of support available through loans and grants to the aviation and airspace sector. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31

City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

In the corridors of Brussels rumours are rife that the Commission is to announce a 55% emissions cut, up from the current 40% goal by 2030, but its not proving popular across the political spectrum.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30

Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans under mounting criticism from across the political spectrum

 Boris Johnson is facing mounting criticism over his legislation overriding his Brexit deal, as leaders from across the political spectrum attacked the threat to..
Brexit: Johnson says Bill needed to stop ‘blockade’ in Irish Sea

 British prime minister Boris Johnson has said his controversial legislation to override parts of the Brexit deal is needed to end EU threats to install a..
Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on September 14 informed about the Monsoon Session, which has started from today. He said, "Around 400 MPs were present during the session today. Eight bills were introduced and two bills were passed." On September 13, Birla inspected the arrangements made at the Parliament and premises in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02

'Tested positive in Delhi, negative in Jaipur': MP Hanuman Beniwal shares conflicting COVID-19 test reports on Twitter

 In the wake of 17 Member of Parliament (MPs) testing positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Day 1 of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, Rashtriya..
EU gives end-of-month deadline to remove elements of Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill

The EU has demanded that the Government withdraws measures that override Boris Johnson’s Brexit...
Brexit: Is Boris Johnson's government justified in breaching international law?

The UK government says its internal market bill which would override part of the Brexit divorce...
David Cameron joins ex-PMs warning against Boris’s Brexit plan

David Cameron joins ex-PMs warning against Boris’s Brexit plan David Cameron said he had ‘misgivings’ over Boris Johnson’s controversial plan to break...
"This way of negotiating, with reason cast aside in pursuit of ideology and cavalier bombast posing as serious diplomacy, is irresponsible, wrong in principle and dangerous in practice," the former UK..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:00
"We cannot leave the theoretical power to carve up our country ... We have to protect the UK from that disaster, and that is why we have devised a legal safety net," Johnson saidView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:35
The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50