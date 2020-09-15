Global  
 

MPs back controversial Brexit legislation

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
MPs back controversial Brexit legislation

MPs back controversial Brexit legislation

Boris Johnson’s controversial Brexit legislation, enabling the UK to breakinternational law, has cleared the House of Commons.


Credit: ODN
UK MPs back bill to override parts of Brexit deal

 A bill giving the UK the power to override parts of the EU deal passes with a majority of 84.
BBC News
Brexit - what happens next? [Video]

Brexit - what happens next?

Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU have reached yet another moment ofhigh drama, as the clock ticks down to full withdrawal from the bloc. We lookat the unfolding situation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Brexit: UK warned not to ‘play games’ in EU trade talks

 Boris Johnson cast a “dark shadow” over EU trade deal negotiations with his threat to break international law over Brexit, a German minister has warned as..
WorldNews

Britain insists it will go ahead with law-breaking bill linked to Brexit

 LONDON, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The British government put itself on a potential collision course with Brussels on Monday after rejecting calls by the European..
WorldNews

MPs back controversial Brexit legislation despite ‘law-breaking’ concerns

Boris Johnson’s controversial Brexit legislation, enabling the UK to break international law, has...
Belfast Telegraph

MPs back Government compromise on controversial powers to override Brexit deal

Boris Johnson’s controversial Brexit legislation enabling the UK to break international law has...
Belfast Telegraph


Theresa May insists she will not vote for controversial Brexit legislation [Video]

Theresa May insists she will not vote for controversial Brexit legislation

Theresa May has said she cannot support the United Kingdom Internal MarketBill.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Theresa May insists she will not vote for Brexit legislation [Video]

Theresa May insists she will not vote for Brexit legislation

Theresa May has said she will not support the government’s controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK and threaten the future of the Union. The former prime..

Credit: ODN
British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach [Video]

British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach

Bill that would break int'l law has fuelled anger at home and outrage in Brussels and now faces more intense scrutiny.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO