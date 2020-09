NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 04:14s - Published 7 minutes ago NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East CBS DFW sports anchor Bill Jones looks at NFL Week 1 matchups in the NFC East, as Dallas Cowboys open up against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Philadelphia Eagles head to Washington. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this David Piccirilli RT @piccnlittle: It’s officially Gameday on the East Coast! Laying off the Thursday night game but just about have our Week 1 picks finaliz… 3 hours ago PiccnLittle It’s officially Gameday on the East Coast! Laying off the Thursday night game but just about have our Week 1 picks… https://t.co/8Dz6WybK4O 10 hours ago Seth Finkelstein NFL SURVIVOR WEEK 1 - Are the Jaguars a sure-fire fade Sunday? - Why I'm avoiding the AFC East divisional matchups… https://t.co/nxmfQVN30u 13 hours ago Phoenix Leicester It's that time of the week. Here's more fab film recommendations - and all of them are available to stream for free… https://t.co/kGXssdKM0E 1 day ago Nate Williamson RT @Experience_FTBL: Schedule for the week: -AFC East/North Previews LIVE tonight! -AFC South/West previews recorded this evening -NFL Seas… 2 days ago Experience Football Schedule for the week: -AFC East/North Previews LIVE tonight! -AFC South/West previews recorded this evening -NFL S… https://t.co/0FTZDiSnBD 2 days ago Titan Fantasy Baseball Week 6 Headlines 💯 @BenPadanilam, @LukeVollmar10 remain undefeated at 6-0 🔒 @KeeganSavage picks up big win to tak… https://t.co/IYneSgclBx 2 days ago Golf Tipster No winners or places this week. Xander ripping up East Lake again at 12-1 Collin T7 Finau T14 Kisner T22 Onto the n… https://t.co/cbnO7Wbdp4 2 days ago